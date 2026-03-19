Shia scholars pledge support to Pakistan Army for national unity and stability

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Prominent Shia scholars and clerics of the Jafaria school met with Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, reaffirming their commitment to national unity and the stability of Pakistan.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the scholars issued special messages emphasizing solidarity and condemning violence carried out in the name of religion.

They pledged full support to state institutions for maintaining peace and order in the country.

The religious leaders paid tribute to the sacrifices of martyrs defending the nation and praised the Pakistan Army’s role in reducing regional tensions.

Maulana Zahid Abbas Kazmi, speaking as Chairman of Wahdat-ul-Ulama-e-Islam, assured the Army of the scholars’ support on every front, stating that the fight against terrorism is not just the military’s struggle but that of the entire nation.

He condemned damage to military properties in Gilgit-Baltistan and disassociated their organizations from such elements.

Allama Shabbir Hasan Mishti emphasized Pakistan as their homeland, affirming unwavering support against internal and external conspiracies.

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Maulana Altaf Hussain highlighted Pakistan’s response to unprovoked aggression from Afghanistan and announced that 20 volunteers from each village will stand alongside the Army if needed.

Allama Arif Wahedi described Pakistan as a pride of the Islamic world, noting the Army’s victory over India and standing firmly with the Armed Forces against any Afghan aggression.

He stressed that Pakistan’s sovereignty and integrity remain their top priority.

Allama Mirza Ali urged youth to avoid anti-state activities and contribute positively to national stability, while Allama Nazer Abbas Naqvi identified extremist groups responsible for terrorist incidents in Pakistan.

Allama Toqeer Abbas and Allama Muhammad Hussain Najafi reiterated that the country’s integrity must be protected and Pakistan should never be weakened to safeguard Islam and the Muslim community.

Maulana Basharat Imami paid tribute to martyrs and their families, and the scholars collectively offered prayers for the elevation of martyrs’ ranks and the continued unity, security, and stability of Pakistan.