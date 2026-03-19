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Punjab govt distributes Ramazan package with dignity for beneficiaries

Punjab govt distributes Ramazan package with dignity for beneficiaries
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Summary Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari says Ramazan package successfully distributed, reaching millions with dignity. Handouts, Iftar meals, and bazaars executed transparently.

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari stated that the Ramazan package has been successfully distributed to beneficiaries without compromising their dignity.

In her statement, the minister said the Punjab government effectively implemented the “Ramazan Guardian Package,” achieving its three main objectives: distribution of aid cards, “Dastarkhwan” meals, and facility bazaars.

Millions of eligible individuals received aid cards at their doorsteps, ensuring that no underprivileged or deserving citizen’s dignity was violated. The multi-billion rupee Ramazan package was executed transparently.

Maryam Nawaz serving people of Punjab like a caring mother says Azma Bukhari

She added that thousands of citizens broke their fasts daily through “Maryam’s Dastarkhwans,” describing it as part of the transforming Punjab under Marium Nawaz. New examples of public welfare are being set across the province.

Azma Bukhari further stated that Marium Nawaz has trained Punjab ministers and officials to serve the public efficiently.

Whereas in past governments, people had to search for assistance, now government resources reach citizens at their doorsteps, representing true change and revolution.

 

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