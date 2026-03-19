Rubina Khalid briefs PM Shehbaz Sharif on BISP performance, Ramazan Package progress

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Senator Dr. Rubina Khalid on Thursday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and discussed matters related to the programme.

During the meeting, Senator Rubina Khalid briefed the prime minister on the overall performance and current operations of BISP.

She also apprised him of the progress in the distribution of the Ramazan relief package among deserving beneficiaries, according to a press release issued by the PM House.