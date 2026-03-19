Kashmiri bangles gain popularity among Women as Eid approaches in Capital

ISLAMABAD (APP) - With the festive spirit building ahead of Eid al-Fitr, markets across the capital are witnessing a surge in shoppers, as women throng stalls showcasing traditional Kashmiri bangles (churiyan).

Known for their intricate craftsmanship and vibrant designs, these bangles have become a seasonal favourite, adding colour and elegance to Eid preparations.

Prominent destinations for buying Kashmiri bangles include G-7, G-10, F-7 and F-10 Markaz, as well as stalls set up outside Centaurus Mall. Vendors report a noticeable increase in demand for Kashmiri-style bangles.

Unlike standard glass bangles, these are often embellished with delicate stones, beads and hand-painted patterns, making them a preferred accessory for festive wear. Prices typically range between Rs500 and Rs1,000, while online rates start from over Rs2,000 and go up to Rs3,000.

Talking to APP, Aman, a vendor with a stall in Sector G-10, said that Kashmiri bangles are in high demand this Eid season. “New designs featuring pastel shades and minimalistic embellishments are especially popular among young women,” he said.

He further shared that the trend gained momentum after social media influencers heavily promoted Kashmiri bangles, creating significant hype around the product. “Other accessories in high demand include Kashmiri ear cuffs and Kashmiri jhumkas. Floral ‘dream’ claw catchers are also popular among women visiting these stalls,” he added.

Ali, another vendor, encouraged people to set up stalls featuring such accessories, describing it as a profitable business opportunity during the Eid season.

Shiza, a university student and resident of Sector F-7, told APP that the appeal of Kashmiri bangles lies in their blend of tradition and versatility. “These bangles perfectly complement both eastern and fusion outfits. They offer a unique, handcrafted feel that you don’t get with regular bangles,” she said.

She added that the trend is gaining momentum through social media, where influencers showcase Eid outfit inspirations featuring Kashmiri bangles. “As a result, younger buyers are increasingly drawn to the accessory, blending cultural heritage with modern fashion sensibilities,” she noted.

Atia, another visitor, said she purchased Kashmiri bangles for herself and her two young daughters. She selected a multi-shaded set that included traditional Kashmiri bangles, primarily in golden tones, while similar designs were also available in dull gold, metallic and silver finishes. She described the bangles as unique and versatile, praising their fine quality, elegant appearance and the impressive variety available.

Retailers have responded by expanding their collections and offering customised sets to match specific outfits. Some shops are also taking pre-orders to manage the growing demand in the final days before Eid.

With the last week of Ramazan expected to bring even larger crowds to markets, traders remain optimistic about strong sales.

For many women in the capital, Kashmiri churiyan have become more than just an accessory—they are now an essential part of Eid celebrations, symbolising tradition, festivity and personal style.