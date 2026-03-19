Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Pakistan officials deposit 422 gifts in Toshakhana

Pakistan officials deposit 422 gifts in Toshakhana
Updated on

Summary Pakistan officials deposit 422 foreign gifts in Toshakhana in 2025, with new law banning personal purchase and mandating auction of all state-received items.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Senior Pakistani officials have deposited gifts received during foreign visits into the Toshakhana, with a total of 422 valuable items submitted in 2025.

Those who deposited gifts include President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Top military officials, including Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Syed Amir Raza, and NAB Chairman Lieutenant General (retd) Nadeem Ahmed, also submitted their gifts.

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan likewise deposited their gifts. Federal secretaries, protocol officers, and others also complied.

The gifts included luxury watches, carpets, tea and coffee sets, swords and daggers, models of religious sites, perfumes, shawls, decorative items, paintings, books, and commemorative shields.

According to Cabinet Division officials, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received the highest number of gifts, all of which have been deposited.

Under the new law, officials are no longer allowed to purchase such gifts; instead, all items must be submitted to the Toshakhana and later auctioned.

 

Browse Topics
Toshakhana case Foreign office Pakistan Pakistan Politics

Related News

Rain, snowfall alert issued across Pakistan, NDMA warns of landslides
Pakistan appoints Ayaz Shaukat as SMPRA chairman
UAE airports resume flights after security improves
Kashmiri bangles gain popularity among women as Eid approaches in capital
Featured

Pakistan awaits Eid decision as Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets for Shawwal moon sighting

UN welcomes 'pause' in military operations agreed by Pakistan, Afghan regime

Pakistan rejects India's baseless statement on anti-terror action

With Larijani no more, Iran loses legacy of strategic leadership in its national security, diplomacy

Larijani: Iran power player who rose then fell on winds of war