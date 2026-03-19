Pakistan officials deposit 422 gifts in Toshakhana

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Senior Pakistani officials have deposited gifts received during foreign visits into the Toshakhana, with a total of 422 valuable items submitted in 2025.

Those who deposited gifts include President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Top military officials, including Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Syed Amir Raza, and NAB Chairman Lieutenant General (retd) Nadeem Ahmed, also submitted their gifts.

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan likewise deposited their gifts. Federal secretaries, protocol officers, and others also complied.

The gifts included luxury watches, carpets, tea and coffee sets, swords and daggers, models of religious sites, perfumes, shawls, decorative items, paintings, books, and commemorative shields.

According to Cabinet Division officials, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received the highest number of gifts, all of which have been deposited.

Under the new law, officials are no longer allowed to purchase such gifts; instead, all items must be submitted to the Toshakhana and later auctioned.