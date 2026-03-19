Pakistan among 13 Islamic nations denounce Iran attacks, urging de-escalation

RIYADH (Web Desk) – A coalition of Arab and Islamic nations has issued a strongly worded joint statement condemning a wave of Iranian missile and drone attacks targeting multiple countries across the region.

The statement was released following a consultative ministerial meeting held in Riyadh, bringing together foreign ministers from 13 countries.

Representatives from Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Türkiye, and the United Arab Emirates participated in the meeting, which focused on what they described as escalating Iranian aggression. The gathering took place on 29 Ramadan 1447, underscoring the urgency of the situation amid heightened regional tensions.

The ministers collectively denounced the attacks as deliberate strikes involving ballistic missiles and drones that targeted civilian infrastructure and populated areas. According to the statement, affected sites included oil facilities, desalination plants, airports, residential buildings, and diplomatic premises across Gulf Cooperation Council countries, as well as Jordan, Azerbaijan, and Türkiye.

The joint declaration stressed that such actions “cannot be justified under any pretext,” reaffirming a unified stance against violations of sovereignty and attacks on civilian targets. The ministers emphasised that the targeting of critical infrastructure posed a direct threat to regional stability and humanitarian conditions.

Citing Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, the ministers reaffirmed the right of affected states to defend themselves against armed attacks. They called on Iran to immediately cease all hostile actions and urged adherence to international law and international humanitarian law as essential steps towards de-escalation.

The statement further highlighted the importance of good neighbourly relations, warning that the future of ties with Iran would depend on its respect for the sovereignty of other nations and non-interference in their internal affairs. The ministers also cautioned against the development or use of military capabilities in a manner that threatens regional security.

A key demand outlined in the statement was Iran’s compliance with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), which calls for an immediate halt to attacks and any form of provocation against neighbouring states. The ministers also urged Iran to end its alleged support, financing, and arming of affiliated militias operating in Arab countries.

Concerns were also raised over maritime security, with the ministers warning against any attempts to disrupt international navigation routes. Specific reference was made to the strategic Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandab, both vital corridors for global trade and energy supplies.

The statement additionally addressed the situation in Lebanon, reaffirming support for its sovereignty, stability, and territorial integrity. The ministers backed the Lebanese government’s efforts to ensure that all weapons remain under state control, while also condemning Israeli military actions in Lebanon and what they described as expansionist policies in the region.

The participating countries pledged to maintain close coordination and consultations to monitor developments and formulate unified responses. They stressed the need for continued diplomatic engagement alongside legitimate measures aimed at safeguarding national security and halting further attacks.