PM Shehbaz, President Erdogan exchange Eid greetings

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to exchange Eidul Fitr greetings.

During their conversation, the prime minister conveyed Eid felicitations to President Erdogan, his family, and the brotherly people of Turkiye.

These sentiments were warmly reciprocated by the Turkish leader.

The two leaders also prayed for peace, unity and prosperity of the Ummah.

The prime minister reiterated his strong condemnation of the ongoing escalation in the region, particularly the missile attacks on Turkiye, and said that the entire Pakistani nation stood in solidarity with its Turkish brothers and sisters in these challenging times.

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The two leaders urged the international community, especially those in the region, to seek a resolution of their problems through dialogue and diplomacy.

Both leaders also exchanged views on Afghanistan.

The prime minister acknowledged Turkiye’s constructive role in promoting peace efforts between Pakistan and Afghanistan, especially in the recently announced temporary ceasefire, during the Eid days.

The prime minister highlighted that both brotherly countries are working together to further advance bilateral ties across all spheres of mutual interest.

Both leaders agreed to maintain close engagement for the promotion of peace, prosperity and economic growth, bilaterally and in the region.