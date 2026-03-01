Eidul Fitr: Sindh govt grants 90-day remission to prisoners

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh government on Thursday announced a special remission of 90 days in the imprisonment sentences of convicts on account of Eidul Fitr, Dunya News reported.

The Prison Department has issued a notification regarding the reduction in prisoners' sentences. Those convicted in cases of incurring losses to the national treasury will not be eligible for this concession.

According to the notification, prisoners convicted of murder, espionage, or anti-state activities will also not be granted any remission.

The mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years for life-term prisoners will not be reduced.

