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Maryam Nawaz orders foolproof security at bus stands, markets

Maryam Nawaz orders foolproof security at bus stands, markets
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Summary The Chief Minister further directed the use of drone cameras and night-vision devices for surveillance in markets and business areas.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed authorities concerned to ensure foolproof security arrangements at bus stands, commercial centres and markets across the province.

Chairing a meeting to review security measures, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif ordered the deployment of additional personnel in bazaars on Chand Raat.

She also instructed the deployment of women police squads to prevent incidents of harassment, stressing that protection of women and children in public places must be ensured at all costs

The Chief Minister further directed the use of drone cameras and night-vision devices for surveillance in markets and business areas. She ordered strict monitoring to curb one-wheeling on roads during Chand Raat.

The chief minister also instructed authorities to enhance security and patrolling around ATMs and banks. Police and transport officials were directed to maintain continuous monitoring at wagon stands and bus terminals.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif emphasised that fare lists must be prominently displayed on the windscreens of buses and vans to ensure compliance with notified fares.
 

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