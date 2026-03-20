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FO takes strong exception to Israeli Ambassador's remarks about Pakistan

FO takes strong exception to Israeli Ambassador's remarks about Pakistan
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Summary Foreign Office Spokesperson, Ambassador Tahir Andrabi on Thursday said Pakistan firmly rejects baseless characterisation of the ongong humanitairian catastrophe in Gaza.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Foreign Office has taken strong exception to the remarks made by the Israeli Ambassador to India about Pakistan.

Responding to the queries of media persons regarding a video clip of the Israeli Ambassador circulating on social media, Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi firmly rejected the characterization as baseless.

He said the real record of aggression and rogue conduct is evident in the illegal occupation, the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and the indictment of Israeli leadership in international courts.

He emphasized that responsible states uphold international law not deflect from it.
 

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