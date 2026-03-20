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US gains nothing from war with Iran: Mushahid Hussain

US gains nothing from war with Iran: Mushahid Hussain
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Summary Speaking on Dunya News programme "Dunya Meher Bokhari Kay Sath", Mushahid Hussain said that the global economic and energy crisis has worsened due to US-Israel-Iran war.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Senior politician and former Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed on Thursday said that the United States has gained noting from war with Iran.

Speaking on Dunya News programme "Dunya Meher Bokhari Kay Sath", Mushahid Hussain said that the global economic and energy crisis has worsened due to US-Israel-Iran war.

He said that Tulsi Gabbard is making false statements about Pakistan. He said that Benjamin Netanyahu trapped Donald Trump by blackmailing him. He added that China is pleased that Iran handled the war effectively.

Mushahid Hussain further said that the Muslim Ummah must unite to stop the concept of “Greater Israel.” He added that while the people of the Muslim world are clear in their stance, their rulers are trembling in fear.

He also stated that the declaration issued does not represent the entire Muslim Ummah but only a few Islamic countries. He said that Iran wants the territory of Gulf countries not to be used against it.

Mushahid Hussain also said that the United States is supporting Ukraine to weaken Russia, and that if Russia and China are helping Iran, it is a positive development.
 

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