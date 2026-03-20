Political leaders across Pakistan celebrate Eid in hometowns amid nationwide festivities

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated tomorrow across Pakistan with religious zeal, as citizens and political figures alike gather in their hometowns and designated locations for Eid prayers.

President Asif Ali Zardari will continue his longstanding tradition of performing Eid prayers in Nawabshah, celebrating the festival in his native city as he has done for several years.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to offer Eid prayers in Lahore’s Model Town area, while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will perform Eid prayers in Jati Umra. Notably, the Sharif family has frequently celebrated past Eids in Saudi Arabia.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz will also celebrate Eid in Jati Umra, while Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will be in Sehwan for the occasion.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Suhail Afridi will offer Eid prayers in Peshawar before heading to his native Khyber region, and Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti will lead Eid prayers in Quetta.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will perform Eid prayers in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, Larkana. Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gillani will celebrate Eid in Multan, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq will attend prayers in Lahore, and Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah will pray in his hometown Nawabshah.

Among opposition leaders, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will celebrate Eid in his native village Abdalkhel, near Dera Ismail Khan, after being in Islamabad. National Assembly Opposition Leader Mehmood Khan Achakzai will spend Eid in his hometown Chaman.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar will observe Eid with flood-affected communities in Buner, while former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed will celebrate at his residence Lal Haveli in Rawalpindi. PTI Founder Imran Khan will mark Eid from Adiala Jail.

Across the country, the presence of political leaders at multiple locations has prompted special security arrangements, while citizens continue their preparations for Eid festivities with enthusiasm and vigor.