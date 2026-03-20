TTP exposed for using children as weapons, society urged to act

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The true face of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has been revealed, as the group reportedly handed weapons to young children.

Sources say arming minors is not bravery, but a cruel attempt to manipulate the nation’s future and push innocent minds into the factory of extremism.

Videos alone do not prove the TTP’s control; rather, they create a false impression through fear and propaganda, forcing children to chant slogans and learn gun culture. Such acts make the group an enemy of society, not its protector.

Experts warned that burning trees, arming children, and exploiting minors is not a demonstration of power but a path to destruction.

If the nation remains silent today, tomorrow children may hold explosives instead of pens. The TTP’s ideology represents chaos, oppression, and the violation of human dignity, not Islam.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, such incidents raise serious questions for provincial governance and local political leadership.

Authorities stressed that the fight against terrorism is not the responsibility of the armed forces alone; it requires the joint efforts of the state, religious scholars, parents, and society as a whole.