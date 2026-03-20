President Zardari sends hopeful Nowruz message amid regional strife

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, delivered a message to the nation and regional communities on the occasion of Nowruz, describing it as a symbol of spring, renewal, and the triumph of light.

He highlighted that Pakistan’s cultural and religious diversity is a source of national strength, expressing prayers for those celebrating Nowruz under difficult circumstances.

The president noted that in war-torn regions, the season of spring brings pain rather than joy, with debris and the shadows of blood covering areas where Nowruz should bloom.

He specifically pointed out that the people of Afghanistan are being deprived of celebrating the festival.

President Zardari extended special goodwill wishes to Afghan citizens observing Nowruz and expressed hope that the festival would signal the end of darkness, lift the clouds of war, and spread the light of peace throughout the region.