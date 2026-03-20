PM Shehbaz, Azerbaijan president exchange eid greetings

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday held a telephonic conversation with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to exchange greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The premier conveyed heartfelt Eidul Fitr wishes to Azerbaijan president and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan.

These feelings were warmly reciprocated by the President Ilham for the people of Pakistan.

Both the leaders also prayed for unity in the ranks of the Ummah. The two leaders also discussed the ongoing hostilities in Iran and the Gulf region.

PM Shehbaz reiterated strong condemnation of the attacks against Azerbaijan and expressed full solidarity and support with the brotherly people of Azerbaijan in these challenging times.

Both leaders called for an immediate de-escalation and urged dialogue and diplomacy for resolution of all outstanding issues.

While expressing satisfaction on the positive trajectory of Pakistan-Azerbaijan relations, the two leaders reaffirmed their mutual resolve and commitment to further strengthen these fraternal ties between the two brotherly countries.

