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Pakistan, Malaysia call for de-escalation of hostilities in Iran, Gulf region

Pakistan, Malaysia call for de-escalation of hostilities in Iran, Gulf region
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Summary Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held telephonic conversation with Prime Minister of Malaysia, Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held telephonic conversation with Prime Minister of Malaysia, Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Friday.

During their warm conversation, the prime minister felicitated the Malaysian prime minister, the government and the people of Malaysia on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

These sentiments were reciprocated with the same spirit of warmth and cordiality by the Malaysian prime minister.

Praying for peace and harmony of the Ummah, the two leaders called for de-escalation of the ongoing hostilities in Iran and the Gulf region.

They agreed to continue to work together for advancing peace efforts in this regard.

Also Read: PM Shehbaz, Jordan's King Abdullah discuss Middle East situation

Both leaders expressed satisfaction at the positive momentum in bilateral ties and reaffirmed their shared resolve to further strengthen Pakistan-Malaysia fraternal relations.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif also held a telephonic conversation with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to exchange greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Fitr.

The premier conveyed heartfelt Eidul Fitr wishes to Azerbaijan president and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan.

These feelings were warmly reciprocated by the President Ilham for the people of Pakistan.

Both the leaders also prayed for unity in the ranks of the Ummah. The two leaders also discussed the ongoing hostilities in Iran and the Gulf region.

PM Shehbaz reiterated strong condemnation of the attacks against Azerbaijan and expressed full solidarity and support with the brotherly people of Azerbaijan in these challenging times.

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Malaysia Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan

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