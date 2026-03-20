PM Shehbaz, Uzbek president share Eidul Fitr wishes, call for dialogue on Iran-Gulf crisis

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday extended heartfelt Eidul Fitr greetings to the President of Uzbekistan and the people of the country, reaffirming the spirit of brotherhood and mutual respect between the two nations.

In response, Shavkat Mirziyoyev conveyed warm wishes to the Pakistani premier and the people of Pakistan on the festive occasion.

The exchange of greetings took place alongside discussions on bilateral relations, with both leaders expressing satisfaction over the successful outcomes of the Uzbek president’s visit to Pakistan last month. The visit resulted in key understandings aimed at expanding cooperation across multiple sectors.

PM Shehbaz highlighted that progress on important decisions taken during the visit would further strengthen ties between Islamabad and Tashkent. He underlined that effective implementation of these agreements would pave the way for enhanced collaboration in trade, regional connectivity and investment.

Beyond bilateral matters, the two leaders also discussed the evolving situation in Iran and the Gulf region. They reviewed recent developments and shared concerns over rising tensions and their broader implications for regional stability.

Both sides agreed on the urgent need to de-escalate tensions and emphasised that dialogue and diplomacy remain essential tools for resolving disputes. They reiterated their support for peaceful engagement and collective efforts to maintain stability in the region.