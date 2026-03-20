Eid prayer timings in Pakistan

LAHORE (Dunya News) – People across the country are set to offer Eid-ul-Fitr prayers tomorrow (Saturday) with religious devotion and enthusiasm, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Preparations are underway in mosques and Eidgahs, while authorities have made arrangements to ensure smooth and peaceful gatherings.

Eid congregations will be held at thousands of locations nationwide, with special prayers for peace, prosperity, and the well-being of the country.

Citizens are expected to participate in large numbers, following traditional practices of unity and gratitude on this festive occasion.

The timings for Eid prayers may vary from city to city and mosque to mosque. People are advised to check the prayer schedule in advance by visiting the following link.