Global Eidul Fitr festivities begin across Saudi Arabia, UAE and beyond

RIYADH (Dunya News) - Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated today with religious zeal and enthusiasm in Saudi Arabia, Gulf countries, and many parts of the world.

The largest Eid congregations were held at Masjid al-Haram and Al-Masjid an-Nabawi, where millions of worshippers offered Eid prayers. King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to Muslims around the world.

Saudi Arabia King Salman's Eid message

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud stated that Saudi Arabia has made persistent efforts to support global peace and maintain security and stability through its firm approach to containing crises, as demonstrated by its positions regarding the unfortunate events currently affecting the region.

He said, “We ask the Almighty to grant victory to our brave heroes and soldiers stationed on our borders.

May He protect our precious homeland, the Islamic nation, and the entire world, and may He bless us with lasting security and prosperity.”

The King extended his greetings, saying, “Eid Mubarak to you all.”

He added, “We thank Allah for the many blessings bestowed upon our land, the greatest of which is the honor of caring for the Two Holy Mosques and serving those who visit them.We have dedicated all our resources to this sacred duty, and we promise that our efforts will never cease as we continue to provide everything needed for the comfort and safety of pilgrims. This is the heart of our nation’s mission, as it has been since its very beginning.”

Meanwhile, Eid is also being celebrated today in Turkey, Lebanon, Yemen, Palestine, and Iraq. In Australia, Eid is being observed today as well, where Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited a mosque in Sydney and extended greetings to the Muslim community.

The moon for Eid-ul-Fitr has also been sighted in the United States, where Eid will be celebrated today.

A large number of Muslims in the United Kingdom and across Europe have also announced celebrating Eid today.