Pakistan, Bangladesh leaders emphasise dialogue and cooperation during Eidul Fitr call

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday held a telephonic conversation with his Bangladeshi counterpart Tarique Rahman on Friday, exchanging Eidul Fitr greetings and discussing pressing regional matters.

During the cordial call, Shehbaz Sharif conveyed his warm Eidul Fitr greetings to Prime Minister Rahman and the brotherly people of Bangladesh. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations with Bangladesh across all spheres, highlighting the historic and fraternal ties shared by the two nations.

The leaders exchanged views on regional developments in South Asia, touching upon the ongoing situation in the Middle East. Both emphasised the importance of pursuing dialogue and diplomacy as the primary means to resolve differences and disputes.

PM Rahman warmly reciprocated the Eid greetings, extending his best wishes to the people of Pakistan. The conversation reflected a mutual commitment to collaborative engagement, with both leaders expressing their intent to work closely in the future to advance regional and global peace and stability.