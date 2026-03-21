PM, Egyptian President discuss evolving regional developments

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif spoke with Egyptian President H.E. Abdel Fattah El-Sisi over the telephone on Friday evening on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

During their warm and cordial conversation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conveyed Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to President El-Sisi and the brotherly people of Egypt. President El-Sisi reciprocated the sentiments for the prime minister and the people of Pakistan.

The prime minister reaffirmed the strong and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Egypt and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation with Egypt in all areas of mutual interest.

He also appreciated Egypt’s constructive diplomatic role in regional and international issues, particularly its significant contribution to peace efforts in the Middle East.

Both leaders exchanged views on the evolving situation in Iran and the Gulf region and, while expressing serious concern over the ongoing hostilities, agreed to continue diplomatic efforts for de-escalation and the restoration of peace and normalcy.

