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Armed Forces chiefs extend Eid greetings to nation

Armed Forces chiefs extend Eid greetings to nation
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Summary The Armed Forces wished that this Eid brings peace, prosperity, and abundant blessings to Pakistan and the wider Muslim Ummah.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Staff, along with Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of the Naval Staff, and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, on behalf of the Armed Forces of Pakistan, have extended warm Eidul Fitr greetings to the people of Pakistan.

Highlighting the spirit of Eid, the Armed Forces emphasized its values of unity, compassion, and gratitude. They said that for the men and women in uniform, the essence of Eid is reflected in their commitment to serve and protect the nation, often away from their families, to safeguard peace and security for all Pakistanis.

The message also paid tribute to the courage and sacrifices of armed forces personnel and acknowledged the steadfast support of their families, which enables them to perform their duties with dedication.

The Armed Forces wished that this Eid brings peace, prosperity, and abundant blessings to Pakistan and the wider Muslim Ummah.
 

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