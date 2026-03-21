Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated today with great religious fervour

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Nation is celebrating Eidul Fitr with great religious fervour and enthusiasm today (Saturday) to mark the end of holy month of Ramazan.

The day began with special prayers in mosques for well-being of Muslim Ummah and progress, prosperity and security of the country.

Eid congregations will be held at open places, mosques and Eidgahs in all major cities and towns. The Ulema in their sermons highlighted the significance and philosophy of Eidul Fitr.

PRESIDENT, PM GREET NATION ON EIDUL FITR

President Asif Ali Zardari extended his heartfelt felicitations to the entire Pakistani nation on the joyous occasion of Eidul Fitr and urged people to carry forward Ramazan’s spirit of patience and piety.

In a message on the occasion of Eidul Fitr (1st Shawwal 1447), he said, “Eid-ul-Fitr is indeed the reward of the worship, patience, piety and sacrifice of the month of Ramazan. This day gives us the message of starting a new spiritual life with the mercy and forgiveness of Allah and sense of servitude to the Almighty.”

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on the occasion of Eidul Fitr 1447 extended heartfelt greetings to the people of Pakistan and Muslims across the world, describing the festival as a manifestation of Allah’s special mercy and infinite blessings after the holy month of Ramazan.

In his message, the prime minister said Muslims express gratitude to Almighty Allah on this blessed day for granting them the joy of Eid after the special worship observed during Ramazan.

He prayed that Allah accept the prayers of the faithful and grant them the strength to implement Islamic values in their practical lives.

