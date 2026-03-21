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Talal Chaudhry urges national unity, says Pakistan must come first

Talal Chaudhry urges national unity, says Pakistan must come first
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Summary Talal Chaudhry says Pakistan must come first, highlights country’s role for Muslim Ummah, links terrorism to neighboring country, and confirms operation paused, not ended.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry said that Pakistan was created in the name of Islam and emphasized that the country’s interests must be prioritized above all.

While extending Eid greetings, he stated that Pakistan has always played a significant role for the Muslim Ummah.

He said that terrorism in Pakistan is being carried out from a neighboring country, adding that operations in Afghanistan have been temporarily suspended due to Eid.

Talal Chaudhry further clarified that Operation Ghazab-ul-Haq has only been paused and not ended, stressing that the Afghan Taliban must fulfill their commitments made under the Doha Agreement.

 

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