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Maryam Nawaz urges simple Eid celebrations amid regional tensions

Maryam Nawaz urges simple Eid celebrations amid regional tensions
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Summary Maryam Nawaz urged simple Eid celebrations due to regional conditions, stressing compassion, inclusion of the poor, and highlighting aid to millions of families across Punjab.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz extended Eid greetings to the Muslim Ummah and people of Pakistan, urging citizens to celebrate the festival with simplicity in light of the regional situation.

She expressed hope that Eid would bring a message of peace to every city around the world and prayed that every Muslim is blessed with true and lasting happiness.

She emphasized that Eid represents empathy and that the common person should also be included in the celebrations.

Maryam Nawaz said that poor, helpless, and deserving families must be part of Eid festivities, questioning how it could be Eid if someone nearby remains hungry.

She further asked what kind of Eid it would be if a young girl is deprived of bangles and new clothes, or if a child cannot enjoy balloons and new outfits.

She reminded people that caring for underprivileged families around them is their responsibility.

She highlighted that, by the grace of Allah, financial assistance has been delivered to nearly 4 million families and 20 million individuals at their doorsteps in Punjab. For the first time, under the “Maryam Ko Batayein” initiative, deserving individuals received Rs10,000 instantly through JazzCash.

She added that true joy of Eid lies in caring for others and prayed for peace, comfort, and well-being for Muslims worldwide. She also noted that those who sacrificed their lives for the country would not be forgotten during Eid celebrations.

The Chief Minister stressed that including deprived individuals in Eid happiness is a religious, moral, and national responsibility, and promoting brotherhood and love on Eid is a way of expressing gratitude to Allah.

 

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Eid-ul-Fitr Maryam Nawaz Pakistan

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