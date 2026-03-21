Sheikh Rashid says Israel's 'Greater Plan' will ultimately fail

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed warned that Israel’s so-called “Greater Plan” would ultimately fail, predicting humiliation and defeat for the Zionist state.

Speaking to media after the Eidul Fitr prayers, Sheikh Rashid expressed hope that Pakistan’s economic and political challenges would improve, emphasizing that every citizen desires a prosperous and stable country.

He offered the prayer at one of Rawalpindi’s largest Eid congregations at Taleem-ul-Quran in Raja Bazaar.

During the prayers, attendees offered special supplications for the nation’s security, stability, and prosperity.

Responding to questions about regional matters, Sheikh Rashid noted that Pakistan and Afghanistan have established a ceasefire, urging patience to see how the situation unfolds.

He concluded by reaffirming his commitment to national pride, declaring, “Pakistan’s flag will continue to fly high. Long live Pakistan.”

