Political leaders across Pakistan celebrate Eidul Fitr in hometowns

LAHORE / KARACHI / ISLAMABAD / PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated across Pakistan with traditional enthusiasm, as both citizens and political leadership offer prayers in their native regions.

President Asif Ali Zardari led Eid prayers at Zardari House in Nawabshah, praying for the nation’s security and stability.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered Eid prayers in Lahore, meeting political leaders and citizens. Advisor Rana Sanaullah prayed in Faisalabad, while Defense Minister Khawaja Asif offered prayers in Sialkot.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari prayed in Larkana, greeting citizens warmly after prayers. Punjab Governor Sardar Salim Haider Khan led prayers in his ancestral village Dhurnal, praying for national prosperity and urging citizens to include the needy in Eid celebrations.

Sindh Governor Nihal Hashmi offered prayers at Governor House, while former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid prayed in Rawalpindi. Maulana Fazlur Rehman led prayers in Eidkhail, D.I. Khan. Former Punjab CM Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi prayed in Gujrat alongside former provincial minister Mian Imran Masood and Chaudhry Rasikh Elahi, meeting party workers.

Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain prayed in his ancestral village Nangal Kaswala and distributed sweets.

In Gujranwala, former federal minister Khurram Dastgir Khan led prayers at Central Jamia Mosque, Satellite Town. Federal Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui prayed at Madni Mosque in Karachi, expressing hope that the provincial Governor fulfills duties responsibly.

Azad Jammu & Kashmir PM Faisal Mumtaz Rathore addressed prayers in Muzaffarabad, remembering civilians affected by Indian actions in the occupied valley, and condemning US-Israeli aggression in Gaza and Iran.

Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani led prayers in Multan, PPP leader Mola Bakhsh Chandio in Hyderabad, and former KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur in Dera Ismail Khan, praying for release of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi.

In Quetta, over 100 congregations were held, with CM Sarfraz Bugti offering prayers for national security and prosperity, meeting citizens afterward. KP CM Mohammad Sohail Afridi prayed in his native Khyber District, offering special prayers for regional peace, national unity, Muslim Ummah, and martyrs’ ranks.

After prayers, leaders exchanged Eid greetings with the congregants. Sharjeel Memon offered Eid prayers at his residence Raw House, Tando Jam, with a large turnout of constituents and citizens.