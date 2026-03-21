Naqvi wishes nation on Eid, pays tribute to martyrs

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi extended heartfelt Eidul Fitr greetings to the nation, emphasizing that the festival serves as a reminder of the virtues instilled during Ramadan, including patience, piety, and sacrifice.

Naqvi stressed that Eid is not only a time for celebration but also an opportunity to remember and assist the less fortunate. He said true happiness lied in spreading smiles and promoting harmony and compassion within society.

Paying tribute to the country’s martyrs, the minister stated that the nation will never forget those who sacrificed their lives for a peaceful future, and he praised the patience and courage of their families.

He also honored security personnel stationed at the borders, who defend the nation while being away from their loved ones.

Naqvi urged the Muslim community to embrace unity and solidarity, especially in the current circumstances.

He called upon citizens to remember Muslims facing hardships across the world in their prayers.

He concluded with a prayer for the protection of the oppressed, steadfastness and unity for the Muslim Ummah, and the acceptance of all acts of worship, fasting, and supplications.

