Provincial leaders urge inclusivity, simplicity in Eid celebrations

LAHORE (Dunya News) - On Eid-ul-Fitr, provincial chief ministers and governors Pakistan extended greetings to the nation and urged citizens to include the needy in celebrations.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Mohammad Sohail Afridi noted it was unfortunate to celebrate Eid without Imran Khan and announced a tree-planting campaign with 1 million saplings on March 23, alongside a dedicated app for plantation efforts.

KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi highlighted Eid’s message of patience, piety, and brotherhood, calling on citizens to assist the less fortunate and support security forces for peace.

Sindh Governor Muhammad Nihal Hashmi led Eid prayers at Governor House mosque, emphasizing simplicity, national unity, and inclusion of the needy. Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah described Eid as a day to strengthen family and social ties and urged sharing happiness with those in need.

Balochistan CM Sarfraz Bugti prayed in Dera Bugti, noting Eid teaches unity, compassion, and empathy, and affirmed the government’s focus on lasting peace in the province.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif called for celebrating Eid simply, stressing that no poor child or family should be left out, and including the underprivileged is a national duty.

Punjab Governor Sardar Salim Haider echoed the call for sharing Eid happiness with those around them.