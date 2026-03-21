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Western weather system brings torrential rain to Karachi

Western weather system brings torrential rain to Karachi
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Summary Karachi witnesses heavy rain, thunder, and strong winds due to a western weather system, bringing pleasant weather but causing difficulties for residents across multiple areas.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Early this morning, Karachi experienced heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning under the influence of a new western weather spell, making the weather pleasant while causing challenges for residents.

According to reports, some areas received light drizzle while others faced intense rainfall with thunder and lightning. Areas including Gurumandir, Shaheed-e-Millat Road, Tariq Road, Lasbela, and surrounding neighborhoods experienced heavy showers.

Strong rainfall with thunder continued in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Scheme 33, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Liaquatabad, Federal B Area, Sea View Clifton, and PIB Colony. Several areas also recorded winds stronger than normal, creating additional difficulties for citizens.

 

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