Israel can only be countered through a unified strategy: Khawaja Asif

SIALKOT (Dunya News) - Defence Minister Khawaja Asif stated that on the occasion of Eid, martyrs of the war against terrorism and their families must be remembered.

He said the sacrifices of martyrs form the strong foundation of national defense.

The Muslim Ummah is currently facing trials, with Muslims in Palestine, Sudan, and Kashmir at the forefront.

Khawaja Asif emphasized that the survival of the Islamic world depends on unity, and ending divisions is a critical need.

He warned that Israel is no friend to anyone and can only be countered through a collective strategy.

The minister also highlighted the significant successes of ongoing anti-terrorism operations, stating they must continue until complete elimination of threats.

He noted that terrorists operating in Pakistan currently receive backing from the Afghan government.

He concluded by stressing that national security requires united vigilance and firm action against enemies along both eastern and western borders.