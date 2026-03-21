AJK PM Faisal Rathore condemns Kashmir oppression in Eid address

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Faisal Mumtaz Rathore said that whatever time he has, he will strive to serve the people and create more ease for them.

Eid prayers were organized in the capital Muzaffarabad, where the Prime Minister addressed the congregation and strongly condemned the ongoing oppression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Prayers were also offered for Muslims in Palestine and Iran.

The Prime Minister offered Eid prayers at the central Eidgah along with Minister Javed Ayub, Mayor Sikandar Gilani, former Prime Minister Farooq Haider Khan and others.

After the prayers, Faisal Mumtaz Rathore led a rally organized to express solidarity with the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing the gathering, he said that even today Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid remains closed on Eid and paid tribute to martyrs who sacrificed their lives for national security and Kashmir’s freedom.

He added that efforts to serve humanity will continue.

He remarked that today truth has to be proven while falsehood spreads on its own. Following the prayers, the Prime Minister mingled with citizens and extended greetings, saluting the people of occupied Kashmir.

He also paid tribute to the armed forces of Pakistan deployed on the borders and participated in a protest held in the capital against Indian interference in religious practices during Ramadan in occupied Kashmir.

The rally, organized by the AJK government and the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, saw large participation from citizens, Kashmiri refugees, and supporters. Protesters raised slogans in favor of Pakistan and against India, condemning the closure of mosques including Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Participants demanded that the United Nations take steps to resolve the Kashmir issue and urged global human rights organizations to pressure India for the release of Kashmiri prisoners.

A resolution presented by the Seerat Committee at the central Eidgah was unanimously approved, strongly condemning Indian actions in occupied Kashmir and demanding the right to self-determination for Kashmiris.

The resolution also condemned terrorism incidents in Pakistan, the closure of mosques, Israeli aggression in Gaza, and US-Israeli actions against Iran, while appreciating steps taken by the AJK government for public welfare during Ramadan.