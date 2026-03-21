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Cross-border terrorism from Afghanistan will not be allowed, warns CDF Munir

Cross-border terrorism from Afghanistan will not be allowed, warns CDF Munir
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Summary COAS & CDF Asim Munir, during Eid visit to Kurram, vows Pakistan won’t tolerate cross-border terrorism from Afghanistan, praises troops’ valor & operational successes.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir emphasized that terrorists operating from sanctuaries across the border in Afghanistan will not be allowed to undermine Pakistan’s security.

The army chief stated this during his visit to Kurram to spend Eidul Fitr with the troops and officers.

The Field Marshal offered Eid prayers, and prayed for the enduring stability and prosperity of Pakistan.

During his interaction with troops and officers, the Field Marshal extended warm Eid greetings and commended their unwavering dedication, high morale, and exemplary professionalism in safeguarding the nation.

Appreciating the valour and spirit of the Jawans, the Field Marshal lauded their achievements during Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq, aimed at dismantling terrorist networks and ensuring lasting peace in the border regions.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and stability, COAS reiterated that Afghan soil must not be used by hostile elements for activities against Pakistan.

Acknowledging the formations’ tireless efforts, the Field Marshal attributed operational successes to the supreme sacrifices of the nation’s martyrs and the unwavering resolve of officers and soldiers dedicated to the greater cause of national security.

CDF Munir expressed pride in the troops’ steadfastness and reaffirmed the Armed Forces’ unflinching commitment to defending Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Upon his arrival, Field Marshal Asim Munir was warmly received by the Corps Commander Peshawar.
 

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Field Marshal Asim Munir Pakistan Afghanistan

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