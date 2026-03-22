Hafiz Naeem pays tribute to Iranian leadership

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has paid tribute to Iran's leadership and said Iran has thwarted the ambitions of America and Israel, adding America wanted to change the Iranian regime, but the regime change is going to happen in the West.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman extended Eidul Fitr greetings to the entire Muslim Ummah.

He said Muslims must not forget people of Gaza in their Eid happiness as they were facing severe hardships. He paid tribute to the children of Gaza and the Mujahideen who spent Eid on piles of rubble.

Hafiz Naeem said that the US and Israel began their attacks on Iran by targeting 176 schoolgirls. He called on all political parties to condemn these attacks.

He added the 'troika' of America, Israel and India has harmed world peace and in this situation the Muslim Ummah must demonstrate unity.

Speaking about the country's economic situation, the JI emir said that instead of providing relief to the people, the government has dropped a 'petrol bomb' and is collecting about 25 percent tax on per litre petrol.