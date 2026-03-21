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PM Shehbaz reaffirms support for Bahrain in Eidul Fitr call amid regional tensions

PM Shehbaz reaffirms support for Bahrain in Eidul Fitr call amid regional tensions
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Summary PM Shehbaz Sharif and Bahrain’s King Hamad exchange Eidul Fitr greetings while discussing regional tensions and peace efforts.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – On the occasion of Eidul Fitr, Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, exchanging warm greetings and reaffirming bilateral ties amid rising regional tensions.

The conversation was described as cordial and marked by mutual goodwill, as both leaders extended heartfelt Eidul Fitr wishes to each other and to the people of their respective countries. They also prayed for unity, harmony, and collective strength within the Muslim Ummah during the festive occasion.

During the call, the prime minister strongly condemned the ongoing hostilities in the region, with particular reference to recent attacks targeting Bahrain. He conveyed deep condolences over the loss of lives and injuries caused by the incidents, expressing solidarity with the leadership and citizens of Bahrain.

He also commended Bahrain for demonstrating patience and restraint in the face of escalating tensions, reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering support during what he described as a challenging period. The prime minister underscored the importance of maintaining stability and avoiding further escalation.

Highlighting Pakistan’s role on the diplomatic front, Shehbaz Sharif briefed the Bahraini monarch on Islamabad’s ongoing outreach efforts aimed at restoring peace in the region. He emphasised that Pakistan remains committed to supporting all initiatives geared towards de-escalation and dialogue.

Both leaders agreed to maintain close coordination on bilateral and regional matters, signalling continued engagement between the two countries as developments unfold.

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Bahrain Eid-ul-Fitr Middle East Pakistan

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