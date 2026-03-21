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Imran Khan speaks to sons from Adiala Jail in 30-minute Eid call

Imran Khan speaks to sons from Adiala Jail in 30-minute Eid call
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Summary Imran Khan holds a 25 to 30-minute phone conversation with his sons from Adiala Jail.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan was connected with his children over a telephone call on Eidul Fitr, sources at Adiala Jail have confirmed.

According to jail officials, the former prime minister spoke to his sons for approximately 25 to 30 minutes. During the conversation, his children inquired about his health and wellbeing.

Sources said the call included both of his sons, Qasim Khan and Suleman Khan, who participated together in the discussion.

Officials added that the PTI founder appeared pleased after speaking with his children. The interaction was described as cordial, with a focus on his condition and general wellbeing.

The development comes amid continued attention on Imran Khan’s status and communication while in custody at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

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