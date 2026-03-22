President calls on India to restore Indus Waters Treaty

ISLAMABAD (APP) - President Asif Ali Zardari called on India to immediately restore full implementation of the Indus Waters Treaty in accordance with international obligations.

In a message on World Water Day, he reiterated Pakistan’s strong condemnation of the unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty by India.

“This deliberate weaponisation of shared water resources is a matter of deep concern. India’s decision to place the Treaty in abeyance, disrupt hydrological data-sharing, impede agreed mechanisms and undermines both the letter and spirit of a long-standing international agreement that has governed equitable sharing of the Indus river system for over six decades,” he continued.

He said, “Such conduct threatens food and economic security, jeopardises the livelihoods of millions who depend on these waters and sets a dangerous precedent for the management of transboundary resources under international law.”

The President said, “World Water Day this year draws attention to the theme Water and Gender, reminding us that water insecurity is not experienced equally. Women and girls often carry the heaviest burden when safe water is not available close to home.”

“In many parts of Pakistan, households still rely on distant or unreliable water sources. Women and girls spend long hours each day collecting water, time that could otherwise be spent in school, at work or with their families,” he said adding, “The absence of safe water also brings health risks and places additional strain on household life. Addressing this gap is therefore not only a matter of public service delivery but also of fairness and opportunity.”

He said, “Access to safe water and sanitation is a basic right recognised under our Constitution. Ensuring reliable and safe water supply must remain a national priority. It requires careful management of our water resources, investment in water systems and greater participation of women in planning and decision-making.”

“Households and communities can contribute directly by adopting rainwater harvesting and other simple measures to capture and store water. These practices help replenish underground aquifers and increase the water table. Small steps by citizens can have a tangible impact on water availability for all,” he mentioned.

He said, “Water sustains our agriculture, our cities and our natural environment. As pressures on water resources grow due to population demands and climate variability, we must use water with greater care.”