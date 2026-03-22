Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman's daughter Marvi Malik passes away

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman's daughter Marvi Malik passes away
Updated on

Summary Leaders from across the political spectrum have extended condolences.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The daughter of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman, Marvi Malik, has passed away at 35, party officials confirmed on Sunday.

According to the PPP Secretariat, Marvi Malik had suffered a brain hemorrhage a few days ago, which led to her death.

Her funeral prayers will be held on Monday at 3:30 PM in DHA Phase 8, Karachi.

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss and extended his condolences to the bereaved family, praying for strength and patience during this difficult time.

PPP leader Shazia Marri also conveyed her grief, saying the news of Marvi Malik’s passing was deeply shocking and heartbreaking.

Meanwhile, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi described the loss as unbearable and expressed solidarity with Sherry Rehman and her family in their time of grief.

Leaders from across the political spectrum have extended condolences, mourning the loss and praying for the departed soul.
 

Browse Topics
Sindh Government

Related News

Rain, thunderstorms likely in Karachi today, Met Office warns
PM says access to clean water basic human right
President calls on India to restore Indus Waters Treaty
Timely decisions helped avert oil shortage: Atta Tarar
Featured

US allows 30-day sale of Iran oil at sea in bid to tame prices

Trump gives Iran 48-hour deadline to open Strait of Hormuz

Iran missile strikes kill six, injure 150 in Israeli towns near nuclear facility

PM Shehbaz reaches out to services chiefs on Eid, pays tribute to security forces

Police shootout in Hangu leaves one militant dead, two injured