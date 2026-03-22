PPP Senator Sherry Rehman's daughter Marvi Malik passes away

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The daughter of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman, Marvi Malik, has passed away at 35, party officials confirmed on Sunday.

According to the PPP Secretariat, Marvi Malik had suffered a brain hemorrhage a few days ago, which led to her death.

Her funeral prayers will be held on Monday at 3:30 PM in DHA Phase 8, Karachi.

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss and extended his condolences to the bereaved family, praying for strength and patience during this difficult time.

PPP leader Shazia Marri also conveyed her grief, saying the news of Marvi Malik’s passing was deeply shocking and heartbreaking.

Meanwhile, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi described the loss as unbearable and expressed solidarity with Sherry Rehman and her family in their time of grief.

Leaders from across the political spectrum have extended condolences, mourning the loss and praying for the departed soul.

