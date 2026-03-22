Bilawal calls for urgent collective action to protect water resources

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has underscored the urgent need for collective measures to safeguard water resources, marking World Water Day with a strong call for action.

He described water as the “lifeblood of the planet”, noting that it sustains ecosystems and human civilisation alike. He emphasised that protecting this vital resource is not only an environmental necessity but also a moral responsibility for future generations.

He urged all segments of society to adopt sustainable practices and ensure fair and equitable access to clean water for every citizen.

Addressing regional concerns, he criticised India’s unilateral approach to the Indus Waters Treaty, warning that any attempt to weaken or suspend the accord would violate international law and threaten regional stability.

He further stated that restricting the natural flow of rivers and constructing dams upstream amounts to using water as a weapon, terming such actions irresponsible and unacceptable.

The PPP chairman called on the international community to take immediate notice and ensure that international agreements are respected in both letter and spirit. He expressed hope that World Water Day would strengthen global commitment to cooperation, dialogue, and a sustainable and peaceful future.



