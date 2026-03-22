Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Bilawal calls for urgent collective action to protect water resources

Bilawal calls for urgent collective action to protect water resources
Updated on

Summary On World Water Day, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stressed the need for immediate and joint efforts to conserve water resources

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has underscored the urgent need for collective measures to safeguard water resources, marking World Water Day with a strong call for action.

He described water as the “lifeblood of the planet”, noting that it sustains ecosystems and human civilisation alike. He emphasised that protecting this vital resource is not only an environmental necessity but also a moral responsibility for future generations.

He urged all segments of society to adopt sustainable practices and ensure fair and equitable access to clean water for every citizen.

Addressing regional concerns, he criticised India’s unilateral approach to the Indus Waters Treaty, warning that any attempt to weaken or suspend the accord would violate international law and threaten regional stability.

He further stated that restricting the natural flow of rivers and constructing dams upstream amounts to using water as a weapon, terming such actions irresponsible and unacceptable.

The PPP chairman called on the international community to take immediate notice and ensure that international agreements are respected in both letter and spirit. He expressed hope that World Water Day would strengthen global commitment to cooperation, dialogue, and a sustainable and peaceful future.


 

Browse Topics
Pakistan

Related News

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman's daughter Marvi Malik passes away
Rain, thunderstorms likely in Karachi today, Met Office warns
PM says access to clean water basic human right
President calls on India to restore Indus Waters Treaty
Featured

US allows 30-day sale of Iran oil at sea in bid to tame prices

Trump gives Iran 48-hour deadline to open Strait of Hormuz

Iran missile strikes kill six, injure 150 in Israeli towns near nuclear facility

PM Shehbaz reaches out to services chiefs on Eid, pays tribute to security forces

Police shootout in Hangu leaves one militant dead, two injured