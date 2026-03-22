Fire erupts again at Karachi's Gul Plaza months after deadly blaze

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A huge fire erupted once again in a shop inside the already fire-damaged Gul Plaza in Karachi, prompting an emergency response from fire and rescue authorities.

According to fire brigade officials, the blaze broke out in one of the shops within the building, which had previously been affected by a major fire.

Smoke was seen rising from the debris as five fire tenders were dispatched to the scene to control the situation.

Police officials stated that the fire originated in a shop near Gate No. 1 of the basement.

Authorities are still assessing the extent of the damage, and it remains unclear how many shops have been affected.

Additional Deputy Commissioner South, Asma Batool, told media that the building had already been sealed following the earlier incident.

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She confirmed that the latest fire broke out in the basement and that initial details about the spread of the fire are still being gathered.

Police further revealed that a drug-addicted man was taken into custody from inside the building.

Initial investigations suggest that the suspect may have entered the premises with the intent to commit theft, and authorities believe the fire may have started as a result of his actions.

Meanwhile, officials from the Water Corporation said that fire and rescue teams requested immediate assistance to control the blaze.

An emergency was declared at the NIPA and Safora hydrants, and water tankers were dispatched to the site. Additional tankers were placed on standby at the Sakhi Hassan hydrant.

It is worth noting that on January 17, a devastating fire broke out at Gul Plaza, which raged for three days and claimed the lives of more than 70 people.