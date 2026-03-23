Despite challenges, govt steers economy towards sustainable growth: PM

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the government, despite numerous challenges, had steered Pakistan’s economy towards sustainable growth.

In his message on the occasion of Pakistan Day, the prime minister said that since its inception, the entire nation had demonstrated extraordinary resilience and determination in every trial.

“From a nascent state to becoming a nuclear power, our journey reflects steadfastness and iron resolve. This journey towards a bright future continues even today.”

To shape Pakistan in accordance with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the prime minister called for moving forward with steadfastness, tireless effort, and a collective national strategy.

He said a consistent decline in inflation, increased investors’ confidence, and positive economic indicators were the evidences that the country was moving in the right direction.

“This progress is the result of bold reforms, prudent policies, and the people’s confidence in their abilities and in the bright future of our beloved country.”

Extending his heartfelt congratulations to the entire nation, the prime minister said that 23rd of March held the status of a significant milestone in the history of South Asia. Eighty-six years ago, on this historic day, the Muslim leadership of the subcontinent united with unwavering resolve to lay the foundation of a separate homeland.

He added that drawing inspiration from the vision of Allama Iqbal, Muslim leaders presented the concept of a State where Muslims could secure their constitutional and political rights and live with dignity, freedom, and honor.

On 23 March 1940, the historic Lahore Resolution instilled such determination among Muslims that within a short span of seven years, on 14 August 1947, our forefathers succeeded in achieving a separate homeland: Pakistan under the visionary leadership of Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Undoubtedly, with the blessing of freedom, he said Pakistan stood as a testament to the wisdom, determination, perseverance, and sacrifices of our ancestors.

“Our armed forces and law enforcement agencies, with their high professionalism and patriotic spirit, are defending Pakistan’s freedom and sovereignty.

Last year, during Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, Pakistan’s armed forces delivered a strong and decisive response to the enemy, writing a golden chapter of military history,” he said adding that by thwarting hostile designs, they proved that Pakistan’s defense is “impregnable” and our resolve “unshakable”.

“This year, on the night of 26 February 2026, the unprovoked aggression by a Taliban insurgent group on our borders was met with a strong response through Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq. This operation is not merely a military action but a symbol of our national resolve against terrorism, and that is, we will not allow any harm to the peace and security of our country,” he added.

The prime minister pointed out that Pakistan was a proponent of global peace; however, sustainable peace in South Asia is linked to the just resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir issue. “We will continue to extend moral, political, and diplomatic support to our brothers and sisters in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).”

He also expressed Pakistan’s full solidarity with the people of Palestine saying that it remained deeply concerned about the recent tensions in the Middle East.