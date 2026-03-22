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All set to celebrate Pakistan Day today

All set to celebrate Pakistan Day today
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Summary The day is observed to commemorate the historic Lahore Resolution passed on 23rd March in 1940

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The nation is set to celebrate Pakistan Day on Monday (today) with a renewed pledge to transform the country into a true Islamic and welfare state in line with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The day is observed to commemorate the historic Lahore Resolution passed on 23rd March in 1940, under which Muslims of the Sub-continent set the agenda of a separate homeland for themselves.

The day is marked with thirty-one-gun salute in the federal capital and twenty-one-gun salute in provincial capitals.

Also Read: Banks to close nationwide on March 23 for Pakistan Day

Special prayers will be offered in mosques after Fajr prayers for progress and prosperity of the country.

Meanwhile, ISPR has released a special national song 'Meri Mitti Meri Jaan, Pakistan Zindabad' in connection with Pakistan Day.

The national song carries a strong message of patriotism and national unity in relation to Pakistan Day.

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