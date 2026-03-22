All set to celebrate Pakistan Day today

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The nation is set to celebrate Pakistan Day on Monday (today) with a renewed pledge to transform the country into a true Islamic and welfare state in line with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The day is observed to commemorate the historic Lahore Resolution passed on 23rd March in 1940, under which Muslims of the Sub-continent set the agenda of a separate homeland for themselves.

The day is marked with thirty-one-gun salute in the federal capital and twenty-one-gun salute in provincial capitals.

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Special prayers will be offered in mosques after Fajr prayers for progress and prosperity of the country.

Meanwhile, ISPR has released a special national song 'Meri Mitti Meri Jaan, Pakistan Zindabad' in connection with Pakistan Day.

The national song carries a strong message of patriotism and national unity in relation to Pakistan Day.