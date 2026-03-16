Banks to close nationwide on March 23 for Pakistan Day

Summary Banks across Pakistan will remain closed on March 23 for Pakistan Day, marking the Lahore Resolution anniversary, while the holiday extends the Eid ul Fitr break.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) — The State Bank of Pakistan has announced that all banks across the country will remain closed on Monday, March 23, in observance of Pakistan Day.

In a statement, the central bank said the holiday had been declared by the Government of Pakistan to mark the national occasion, and all banking operations will remain suspended for the day.

Pakistan Day is observed annually on March 23 to commemorate the historic adoption of the Lahore Resolution, which called for the establishment of a separate homeland for Muslims of the subcontinent.

The resolution was passed in Lahore at the site where the Minar-e-Pakistan now stands, marking a defining moment in the struggle for an independent country.

With March 23 falling shortly after the Eid break, bank employees are expected to enjoy an extended four-day holiday. The government has already declared March 20 (Friday) and March 21 (Saturday) as public holidays for Eid ul Fitr, while March 22 is a Sunday.

Meanwhile, experts believe Eid ul Fitr is likely to fall on March 21 this year, as Pakistanis are expected to observe a 30-day Ramadan.

According to the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission, the new moon of Shawwal 1447 AH is expected to be born on March 19, 2026, at 06:23 PST.

The space agency noted that by sunset on March 19, the moon’s age will be around 12 hours and 41 minutes, with an estimated 28-minute gap between sunset and moonset along Pakistan’s coastal areas.

However, the final decision regarding the sighting of the Shawwal crescent and the start of Eid will be made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.



