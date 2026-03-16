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Demand for new currency notes surges in Lahore ahead of eid

Demand for new currency notes surges in Lahore ahead of eid
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Summary Ahead of Eid, demand for new currency notes rises in Lahore, with open market prices soaring, as citizens prefer fresh notes for gifts and festive spending.

LAHORE (Dunya News) -  With Eid approaching, the demand for new currency notes has increased alongside the purchase of new clothes and shoes.

Banks and the open market are bustling with activity as citizens seek fresh notes for the festive season. While banks are providing limited quantities under specific conditions, most people are compelled to buy new notes from the open market, where prices are significantly higher.

Sources report that new 10-rupee notes are being sold at 600 to 700 rupees each, 20-rupee notes at 700 to 800 rupees, 50-rupee notes at 1,000 to 1,200 rupees, and 100-rupee notes at 800 to 1,000 rupees in the open market.

Consumers explained that new notes are considered essential for giving Eid gifts, as older notes are deemed less appropriate alongside new clothes and shoes during the celebrations.

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