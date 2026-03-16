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Middle East war has affected world economy, says minister

Middle East war has affected world economy, says minister
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Summary He said despite increase in oil prices in the global market, the prime minister maintained prices by providing subsidies to the public

MURIDKE (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain has said action against Iran will affect the world economy.

Speaking to the media in his native constituency, Rana Tanveer Hussain said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir were striving for peace in the region, but the economy of the entire region is affected in the war environment.

He said that despite the increase in oil prices in the global market, the prime minister maintained prices by providing subsidies to the public. In the interest of the public, the PM increased the price of petrol by Rs55 instead of Rs110.

The federal minister said that Afghanistan has been repeatedly told not to sponsor terrorists, and if Afghanistan does not desist from its mischief, strikes will continue against it. The US bombing of an Iranian school is a violation of the laws of war, he said.

 

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Iran-Israel Tensions US-Iran Tensions Pakistan Business

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