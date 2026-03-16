Saudi Arabia completes final phase to empower vulnerable families in Pakistan

Summary KSrelief said that in the final phase of the project, 500 cattle and two bags of silage were distributed per beneficiary among vulnerable households across three districts in KP

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) organization announced on Sunday that it has completed the final phase of a livestock distribution and training program that aims to empower vulnerable families in northwest Pakistan.

Launched in October 2025, the “Economic Empowerment of Vulnerable Households in Pakistan through Livestock Provision” was implemented in partnership with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province’s Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department (RRSD), the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), and local partner Peace and Development Organization (PADO).

KSrelief said that in the final phase of the project, 500 cattle and two bags of silage were distributed per beneficiary among vulnerable households across three districts in KP. These were Charsadda (200 cattle), Mardan (150 cattle) and Nowshera (150 cattle).

“In addition, 40 training sessions on livestock management, animal health and improved breeding practices were conducted through the District Livestock Departments to strengthen the technical capacity of beneficiary households and promote sustainable livestock-based livelihood opportunities,” the charity organization said.

KSrelief said around 3,570 individuals benefited from the final phase of the project, contributing to improved household income, food security and long-term livelihood stability.

“This project reflects the humanitarian vision of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to empower vulnerable communities, promote self-reliance, and support sustainable development through livelihood-based initiatives,” KSrelief said.

Saudi Arabia, through KSrelief, has been one of Pakistan’s largest humanitarian partners, contributing to flood recovery, health, education and livelihood programs across the country.

The livestock project expands that cooperation by helping rural households in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a province frequently affected by floods and displacement, to rebuild economic stability and reduce dependence on aid.

