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Pakistan expands Roshan Digital Account scheme to attract foreign investors

Pakistan expands Roshan Digital Account scheme to attract foreign investors
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Summary Pakistan plans to expand the Roshan Digital Account scheme on the prime minister’s directive, allowing foreign individuals and institutional investors to open accounts and invest.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) — The government has decided to expand the scope of the Roshan Digital Account following directions from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Under the new plan, the Roshan Digital Account will also be opened for foreign nationals and institutional investors, enabling them to participate in Pakistan’s financial markets.

According to officials, foreign companies will now be allowed to invest in government securities and Naya Pakistan Certificates through the programme.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb invited global investors to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan, saying the initiative aims to strengthen the country’s links with international financial markets.

The Ministry of Finance said more than 900,000 accounts have been opened so far under the Roshan Digital Account scheme.

Officials added that over $12 billion has flowed into Pakistan through the programme. Remittances reached $38.3 billion during fiscal year 2025 and are expected to rise to $42 billion in the current fiscal year.

Meanwhile, according to the State Bank of Pakistan, the country’s foreign exchange reserves stand at around $16.3 billion, while total national reserves are close to $21.6 billion.

The Roshan Digital Account initiative was launched by the State Bank on 10 September 2020 to facilitate overseas investment and strengthen Pakistan’s connection with global financial markets.


 

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