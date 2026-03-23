DPM Dar stresses dialogue for regional peace

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar spoke on telephone with Foreign Minister of Egypt, Dr Badr Abdelatty, to discuss the evolving regional situation.

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized the importance of dialogue and collective efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.

The two leaders also exchanged warm Eid greetings.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke on telephone with President of the Republic of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto to extend greetings on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

During their warm and cordial conversation, the prime minister conveyed Eidul Fitr felicitations to the Indonesian president and the brotherly people of Indonesia.

The feelings were warmly reciprocated by the Indonesian president.

Both leaders prayed for peace and harmony for the peoples of both countries, as well as for the Ummah.

The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan's desire to further strengthen its historic and fraternal ties with Indonesia and expressed his firm resolve to expand bilateral cooperation with Indonesia, in all spheres of mutual interest.