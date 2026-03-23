India, Israel using Afghan regime against Pakistan: Khursheed Shah

SUKKUR (Dunya News) - Senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah has said India and Israel are using Afghanistan against Pakistan; what Afghanistan is doing, no other Islamic country can do.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, the PPP leader said the Afghan regime is repaying hospitality of the people of Pakistan with hostility.

On Middle East war, Khursheed Shah said if the US had known that the war would last even for two weeks, it would not have attacked.

“This war has turned into an economic war between Iran and the United States. Economic difficulties have begun in the world. All countries wanted to have better relations with the United States, but now they are backing down.

Iran should not attack the countries where American bases are not being used. Iran has suffered a lot of losses, but it stands strong,” Khursheed Shah said.

This war can bring big problems for Pakistan; Pakistan needs to play its role to stop the war, there is no doubt that Afghanistan is being used by Israel and India, the PPP leader went on saying.