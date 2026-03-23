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Imran Khan's vision termed satisfactory as he is brought to PIMS for follow-up

Imran Khan's vision termed satisfactory as he is brought to PIMS for follow-up
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Summary According to the PIMS administration, PTI founder Imran Khan was brought to the institute with his consent, where he was given a third anti-VJF injection

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The medical board of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has said the eyesight of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan is satisfactory as they complete his third eye procedure, Dunya News reported here on Sunday.

The third eye procedure of the PTI founder was completed at PIMS, where the hospital administration declared his vision satisfactory.

According to the PIMS administration, PTI founder Imran Khan was brought to the institute with his consent, where he was given a third anti-VJF injection. PTI founder was injected at PIMS with his consent, it said.

Read More: Imran Khan's vision improves significantly, medical report reveals

The administration added that all precautions and protocols were followed in the operation theatre. The PTI founder was discharged from the hospital after the injection, and the medical board declared the PTI founder's eyesight satisfactory.

Earlier, PTI had raised concerns over what it described as government “secrecy” after former prime minister Imran Khan was taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for follow-up treatment of an eye ailment.

PTI’s official account on X said the situation “demands transparency, not secrecy”, arguing that such actions only raise further questions.

The party reiterated its demand that the former premier be shifted to Shifa International Hospital for what it called independent and transparent care.
 

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PTI Imran Khan Pakistan Pakistan Politics

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